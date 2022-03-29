UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. UiPath has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

