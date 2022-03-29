Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Manitowoc stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

