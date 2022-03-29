Raymond James Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

