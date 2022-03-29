Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Declines By 33.2%

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.7 days.

Shares of MGLLF stock opened at 10.95 on Tuesday. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of 10.95 and a 1-year high of 28.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGLLF shares. Macquarie downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.