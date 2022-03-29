G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GPHBF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.63.
G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G6 Materials (GPHBF)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.