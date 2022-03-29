G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GPHBF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.63.

G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

