Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Declines By 33.3%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KRYPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

