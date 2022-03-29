ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 44.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

