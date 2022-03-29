Signaturefd LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.75. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

