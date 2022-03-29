Signaturefd LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

