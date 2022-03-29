Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dover by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average is $166.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.