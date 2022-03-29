Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arconic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

