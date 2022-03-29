New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,738 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

