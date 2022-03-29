Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

