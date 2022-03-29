CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NVTS stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

