Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 2,444 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,639.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

