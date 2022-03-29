Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock worth $190,687 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

