Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,019.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,930.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,879.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.