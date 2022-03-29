Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

