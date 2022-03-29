OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 236 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trex were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

