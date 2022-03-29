OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.