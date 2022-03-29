OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Parsons were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after buying an additional 407,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parsons by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

