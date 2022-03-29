Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,575.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,488.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,660.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

