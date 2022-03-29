OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 452 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

