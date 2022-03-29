Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Workiva by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE WK opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

