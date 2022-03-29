Strs Ohio Sells 1,560 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.37. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.91 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

