Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Position Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

FBC opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

