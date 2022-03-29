Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 95 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.00.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

