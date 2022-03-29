Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.40 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.