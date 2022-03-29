Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,182,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 283,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.