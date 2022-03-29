Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 355 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

