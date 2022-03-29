The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Purchases $146,200.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -505.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

