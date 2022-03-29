Petrofac’s (PFC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.65. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £559.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,395.44). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,549.23).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

