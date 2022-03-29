Petrofac’s (PFC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
PFC stock opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.65. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £559.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.
About Petrofac (Get Rating)
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
