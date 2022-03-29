Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,643,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

