J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

