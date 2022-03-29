Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

