J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.