J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.95. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $306.19.

