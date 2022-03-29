J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

HE opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.