Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,550 ($33.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,418.33 ($31.68).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($24.52) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,846.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

In related news, insider Doug Webb bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.15) per share, with a total value of £51,825 ($67,887.08). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($430.08). In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,518 shares of company stock worth $15,440,332.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

