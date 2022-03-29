Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.
In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.