Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

