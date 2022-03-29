Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.
