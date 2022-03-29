Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

