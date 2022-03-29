MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.
About MTN Group
