MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About MTN Group (Get Rating)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

