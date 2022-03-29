Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.81 Million

Analysts predict that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will announce $34.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $33.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $101.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.15 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

