Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.69 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

