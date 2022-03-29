Insider Buying: Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Acquires 1,780 Shares of Stock

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,780 shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.