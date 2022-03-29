Insider Buying: Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Acquires 1,780 Shares of Stock

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,780 shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.