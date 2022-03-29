Raymond Ashley Sells 20,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Raymond Ashley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$19,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,334.45.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a current ratio of 33.10. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.47 million and a PE ratio of -84.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

