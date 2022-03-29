Raymond Ashley Sells 20,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Rating) Senior Officer Raymond Ashley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$19,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,334.45.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a current ratio of 33.10. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.47 million and a PE ratio of -84.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

