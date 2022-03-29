Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of PVBC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $20.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
