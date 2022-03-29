J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 173,104 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,104 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

