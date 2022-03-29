8,733 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

