ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $582.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

